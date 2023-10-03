WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
