WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.