Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Decreased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $213.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.71. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -445.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

