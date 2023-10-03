Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of AMN opened at $84.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $264,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

