Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.33 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $251.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $301.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

