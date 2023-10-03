Zhang Financial LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $447.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

