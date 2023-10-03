Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 50.2% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

