Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 159.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

