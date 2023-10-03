ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

