1,582 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

