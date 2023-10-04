1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

