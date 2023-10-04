1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $782.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

