2,473 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $880,055,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

