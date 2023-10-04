5,435 Shares in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 2.9 %

GHI stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 61.07% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Greystone Housing Impact Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

