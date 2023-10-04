6,284 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

