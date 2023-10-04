6,350 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

