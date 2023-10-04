6,718 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Corning by 98,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,609,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Corning's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

