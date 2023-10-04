888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 150

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 888 from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $1.15 on Monday. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

