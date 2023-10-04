888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 150

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 888 from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EIHDF
888 Price Performance
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 888
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.