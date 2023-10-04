abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 5.4% in September

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

