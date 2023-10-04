Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $306.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.92. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

