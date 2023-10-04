Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

