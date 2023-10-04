Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

ACRS stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $443.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

