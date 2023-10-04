AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 467,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $201,531. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AdvanSix Stock Performance
Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.87.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
AdvanSix Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
