AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 24103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Separately, CL King lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $201,531 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

