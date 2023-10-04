AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 24103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.
Separately, CL King lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AdvanSix Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AdvanSix Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
