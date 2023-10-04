AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.59

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 454191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

AES Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in AES by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 22.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

