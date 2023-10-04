Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.