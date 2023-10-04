Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.87.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.