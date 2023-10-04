Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aflac in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

AFL stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

