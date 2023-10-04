Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,924,500 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 6,300,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,770.4 days.

Air China Price Performance

AICAF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Air China Company Profile

Featured Articles

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

