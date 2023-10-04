Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

