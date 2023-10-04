Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.