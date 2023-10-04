Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.10.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

