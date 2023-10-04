Alex Scrimgeour Buys 56,678 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 56,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £30,039.34 ($36,310.09).

Everyman Media Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.54. The company has a market cap of £51.97 million, a PE ratio of -814.29 and a beta of 1.13. Everyman Media Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.12 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

