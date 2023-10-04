Alexander A. Fitzpatrick Purchases 40,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $155,547.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SPRY stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
