Alexander A. Fitzpatrick Purchases 40,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $155,547.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also

