Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

