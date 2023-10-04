ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

OTC AKBLF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It product portfolio include GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDACURE, and ITULAZAX for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

