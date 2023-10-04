Allworth Financial LP Has $160,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.