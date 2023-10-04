Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.21

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.21 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 180108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

