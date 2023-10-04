América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in América Móvil by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,696,000 after buying an additional 99,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.