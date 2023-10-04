Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,554 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,638.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,328.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,445. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after buying an additional 4,751,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,984,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,949 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

