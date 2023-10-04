Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

