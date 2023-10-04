Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target at $16.43

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,546 shares of company stock worth $56,231. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

