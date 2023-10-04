Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $28.25

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on NSSC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $22.15 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $814.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Napco Security Technologies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.