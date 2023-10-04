Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $28.25

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $22.15 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $814.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

