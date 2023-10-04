Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT at $17.89

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PUBM

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $11.71 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a PE ratio of 195.20 and a beta of 1.01.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $156,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $26,002.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $156,979.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,736 shares of company stock worth $1,527,642. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.