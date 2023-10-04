Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $33.00

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.80 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

