Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $39.11

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

TechTarget Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TTGT opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.30 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in TechTarget by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TechTarget by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

