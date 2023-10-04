Analyzing CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $6.67 billion 0.76 $792.62 million $0.46 4.98 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 786.86 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 14.35% 23.29% 9.60% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CEMIG and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CEMIG and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEMIG beats Spine Injury Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

