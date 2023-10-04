Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (ANEB) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
