Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollomics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLM opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Apollomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.