Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE ARMK opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

