Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 5.3 %

ARBKL opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.5468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

