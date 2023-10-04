Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 218.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

